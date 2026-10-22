Falcon Field Receives $1.7 Million in FAA Grants

Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, Arizona, has received more than $1.7 million in FAA grants to fund infrastructure and safety projects during fiscal year 2026-27. According to an announcement from the city Wednesday, the funding will support construction of a new taxiway connection, reconstruction of an airport service road and installation of vehicle-tracking equipment.

Airport Infrastructure Improvements

More than $819,000 will go toward rebuilding the airport’s West Airport Service Road, which connects facilities on opposite sides of the airfield. Another $823,243 will fund a new taxiway connection near Runway 22L, providing access between an existing aircraft parking ramp and Taxiway D.

The project will also prepare the area for a future holding bay where pilots can conduct preflight run-ups, although additional funding will be required for its construction. Both projects previously received design grants in 2025.

“These design initiatives lay the groundwork for safe, efficient operations across the airfield for years to come,” Falcon Field Airport Projects and Operations Manager Mark Gibbs said in a September 2025 announcement concerning the earlier funding.

Surface Safety Improvements

The airport also received $67,742 to install 12 Vehicle Movement Area Transmitters in airport and Mesa Fire and Medical Department vehicles. The equipment will allow air traffic controllers to identify and track equipped vehicles near runways and taxiways, complementing surface surveillance technology installed at Falcon Field in 2025.

The airport was among the first general aviation facilities selected for the FAA’s Surface Awareness Initiative, which reached its 100th installation in September. The grants come as Mesa separately considers revised landing fees intended to address operating costs and deferred maintenance.

“Vehicle Movement Area Transmitters (VMATs) help prevent dangerous runway incidents and by accelerating the deployment of this technology, we’re closing critical visibility gaps on our nation’s runways and taxiways,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a May statement concerning the broader equipment initiative. “This initiative is yet another example of our commitment to proactive safety improvements and strong collaboration across the aviation community.”