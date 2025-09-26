Arizona Airport Awarded Federal Grants

In the City of Mesa, Arizona, Falcon Field Airport has secured more than $655,000 in Federal Aviation Administration Airport Infrastructure Grants to support design work on several major improvement projects. The grants, announced on Thursday, are supplemented by a local match from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The largest award, $363,485, will fund design of a new Taxiway I and Runway 22L holding apron on the airport’s northeast side. A separate $85,918 grant will support design upgrades to the West Airport Service Road, which links the north and south sides of the airfield. A third award of $206,082 will finance design work for modernization of a taxiway connector and apron taxiway. ADOT will contribute an additional $16,772 as the local match.

“These grants demonstrate the FAA and ADOT’s recognition of Falcon Field’s importance as a leading general aviation airport,” Airport Director Corinne Nystrom said.

Design work on the new Taxiway I and Runway 22L holding apron is scheduled to begin in November, with completion expected in March 2026. The road and taxiway projects are also slated to finish by spring 2026, the airport said.