First Production Russian Yakovlev MC-21-310 Flies

Yakovlev’s first production MC-21-310 completed its maiden flight Monday from the Irkutsk Aviation Plant in Russia. United Aircraft Corporation described it as the first production aircraft built entirely with domestic-made systems and components.

Flight Reached 19,700 Feet

The flight lasted 1 hour and 23 minutes. The aircraft reached an altitude of about 19,700 feet and an indicated airspeed of approximately 324 knots, according to the company. Test crews evaluated stability and controllability under several configurations and checked the operation of the aircraft’s systems.

“The first production aircraft performed well, and the flight assignment was completed in full,” test pilot Roman Taskayev said in a UAC statement.

Sanctions Reshaped Program

The earlier MC-21-300 received its Russian type certificate in 2021 in a configuration powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engines. The MC-21-310 replaces those engines with domestic-built PD-14s. The production-standard aircraft that flew Monday also incorporates domestic avionics and domestically produced components in its electrical, hydraulic and landing-gear systems. Yakovlev must certify that revised configuration before customer deliveries can begin.

The milestone comes more than four years after Western governments imposed aviation export restrictions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. European Union sanctions prohibit the export of aircraft, spare parts, equipment and technical support to Russia.

The restrictions accelerated efforts to replace the foreign engines, avionics and other equipment originally selected for the MC-21. Russia views the aircraft as a central part of its effort to reduce domestic airline reliance on Airbus and Boeing fleets.

About half of the MC-21-310’s certification flight program has been completed, according to Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry. Certification and serial production are planned for 2027 following several earlier schedule revisions. The Irkutsk plant is preparing an initial batch of 18 aircraft, although Russia’s broader commercial aircraft program has faced sanctions, financing costs and production delays.