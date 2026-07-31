UK Plans for BVLOS Drone Airspace Sharing

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) published a concept Thursday for integrating routine beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) drone operations into airspace used by crewed aircraft. The Airspace Architecture Concept of Operations describes a future operating model and does not immediately create new requirements or privileges.

Moving Beyond Reserved Airspace

Many current BVLOS operations in the UK rely on temporary danger areas, reserved airspace or individual agreements between drone operators and air navigation service providers. The CAA said those arrangements have supported testing, though they would become difficult to maintain as the number of commercial operations increases.

The proposed architecture combines electronic conspicuity, detect-and-avoid systems, reliable command links and ground-based surveillance. Digital traffic-management services would coordinate multiple drone operators and exchange information among pilots, air traffic services and other airspace users.

Impact on General Aviation

“Drone technology has enormous potential to deliver economic and societal benefits across the UK, but realising those benefits means enabling operations at a much greater scale than is possible today,” Sophie O’Sullivan, the CAA’s director of future safety and innovation, said. “This Concept of Operations sets out our vision for how drones and other airspace users could safely share the same airspace in the future.”

The CAA said an integrated system could reduce the effect of expanding drone operations on general aviation by limiting the need for additional danger areas and temporary restrictions. Current approval processes remain in effect as the agency develops technical standards, conducts testing and gathers feedback for future versions of the plan.