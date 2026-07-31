Cosmic Unveils Four-Seat Electric Airplane

Cosmic Aerospace on Wednesday unveiled Cosmic One, a proposed four-seat electric airplane that the Colorado company plans to certify under the FAA’s MOSAIC rules. Centennial Flyers, a Colorado flight club that operates 42 aircraft, is the first announced U.S. launch customer. Cosmic also opened reservations for the first 100 aircraft.

Six-Motor Design

The electric airplane is designed around six independent electric propulsors embedded in its wing. Cosmic is aiming for a 250-knot maximum speed, 250-nautical-mile range plus VFR reserves, more than two hours of endurance, a 2,000-fpm climb rate and a 30-minute recharge time. The published design has a 4,400-pound maximum takeoff weight and a 49-foot wingspan.

“Until now, certification has been the biggest barrier to bringing advanced electric aircraft to market,” Cosmic co-founder and CEO Christopher Chahine said. “The physics for electric aviation has worked for years. What held it back was certification economics.”

Cosmic is targeting the electric airplane at private owners, flight schools and flying clubs. Planned equipment includes a whole-aircraft parachute and advanced avionics.

First Flight Targeted for 2028

Cosmic said is targeting a 2028 first flight for the prototype and is looking for deliveries to begin in 2029. The company said FAA MOSAIC certification is in progress. According to the company, applicants selected for the Founder Series can secure a production position through a fully refundable $2,500 deposit.

The Cosmic One follows two smaller demonstrators that Cosmic has used to test its embedded electric-propulsion architecture. The CX-2 first flew in February 2025 and uses 32 embedded electric motors.

The FAA’s light-sport aircraft certification provisions under MOSAIC took effect July 24, expanding the category to new propulsion types that include electric motors.