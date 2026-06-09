Aviation News

Fly-In Campgrounds Get Spring Cleanup

RAF crews completed cleanup and maintenance work at Parlin Field in New Hampshire and Noble County Airport in Ohio.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Fly-In Campgrounds Get Spring Cleanup
RAF work crew volunteers at New Hampshire’s Parlin Field Airport (2B3) [Credit: RAF]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) organized volunteer cleanup and maintenance events at Parlin Field Airport (NH) and Noble County Airport (OH).
  • Volunteers performed various tasks to enhance fly-in camping facilities, including installing picnic tables, clearing brush and fallen trees, replacing windsocks, and preparing amenities like outhouses and firewood.
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The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) said Monday that its volunteers conducted maintenance and cleanup work in support of fly-in camping at Parlin Field Airport (2B3) in Newport, New Hampshire, and Noble County Airport (I10) in Caldwell, Ohio.

At Parlin Field, an eight-person RAF volunteer crew met May 23 to make several improvements around the airport. The group added picnic tables at six campsites, cleared brush near the south windsock and replaced the windsock. The airport has a 1,981-foot turf runway and a 3,450-foot asphalt runway. Visiting pilots have access to a base operations building, restrooms and airport loaner bicycles. The nearby Sugar River and Sugar Hill Recreation Trails are also accessible from the airport area.

“Airport manager Heath Marsden was extremely appreciative of the progress made and spring cleanup,” RAF New Hampshire Liaison John Meade said.

In Ohio, RAF Ohio Liaison Christine Mortine and members of the Noble County Airport Board hosted a May 31 work party at the Wolf Run Fly-In Campground. Volunteers cleared fallen trees, cleaned two outhouses, raked around tent platforms and prepared firewood for four fire rings. The airport has a 3,800-foot paved runway, and an upcoming fly-in is scheduled for Sept. 11-13, 2026.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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