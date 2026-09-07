Aviation News

Greek F-4 Accident Kills Two Pilots

Organizers say the Phantom was on a transit flight rather than performing in the air show.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Greek F-4 Accident Kills Two Pilots
[Credit: ThaKlein | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Two Hellenic Air Force pilots, Maj. Ioannis Blesias and Capt. Dimitrios Petrou, were killed when their F-4E Phantom II crashed near Tanagra Air Base during Athens Flying Week.
  • The aircraft went down shortly after takeoff during a transit flight, not an air show performance, and had completed all required checks.
  • The accident sparked a fire in nearby rural areas, but no injuries were reported among spectators or local residents.
  • The Hellenic Air Force has launched an investigation, and three days of mourning have been declared for the armed forces.
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Two Hellenic Air Force pilots were killed Saturday when an F-4E Phantom II crashed near Tanagra Air Base during Athens Flying Week. The aircraft went down about 3 nautical miles southeast of the base shortly after takeoff, according to Reuters.

The Greek Air Force identified the pilots as Maj. Ioannis Blesias, 40, and Capt. Dimitrios Petrou, 37. The aircraft belonged to 338 Squadron. Sources associated with the event organizer told eKathimerini Sunday that the F-4 was conducting a transit flight rather than an air show performance and had completed required maintenance and inspections before the flight.

The accident started a fire in nearby rural and wooded areas, but no injuries were reported among spectators or local residents. The Hellenic Air Force has appointed a committee to investigate the accident, and Defense Minister Nikos Dendias declared three days of mourning for the armed forces.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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