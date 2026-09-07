Greek F-4 Accident Kills Two Pilots

Two Hellenic Air Force pilots were killed Saturday when an F-4E Phantom II crashed near Tanagra Air Base during Athens Flying Week. The aircraft went down about 3 nautical miles southeast of the base shortly after takeoff, according to Reuters.

The Greek Air Force identified the pilots as Maj. Ioannis Blesias, 40, and Capt. Dimitrios Petrou, 37. The aircraft belonged to 338 Squadron. Sources associated with the event organizer told eKathimerini Sunday that the F-4 was conducting a transit flight rather than an air show performance and had completed required maintenance and inspections before the flight.

The accident started a fire in nearby rural and wooded areas, but no injuries were reported among spectators or local residents. The Hellenic Air Force has appointed a committee to investigate the accident, and Defense Minister Nikos Dendias declared three days of mourning for the armed forces.