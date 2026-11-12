P-38 Pilot Nadine Ramsey Inducted Into Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame

World War II pilot Nadine Ramsey, one of only 26 Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) to fly the Lockheed P-38 Lightning, was posthumously inducted into the Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The Nov. 10 ceremony took place at WSU Tech’s National Center for Aviation Training in Wichita, Kansas.

Early Aviation Career

Ramsey began flying in 1936 and became the first woman in Kansas to earn a commercial pilot’s license. In May 1938, she participated in National Air Mail Week by flying a mail route in Kansas. According to the National WASP Museum, Ramsey also worked as a flight instructor, participated in air races and served with the Civil Air Patrol before joining the WASP program in 1943.

After completing her initial military flight training, Ramsey attended pursuit school and qualified to fly fighter aircraft. She subsequently joined the Sixth Ferrying Group at Long Beach Army Air Field in California, where she transported military aircraft as part of the wartime ferrying operation. Her aircraft qualifications included the P-39 Airacobra, P-47 Thunderbolt, P-51 Mustang, P-63 Kingcobra and P-38 Lightning. WASP pilots flew a variety of aircraft, ranging from the BT-13 and AT-6 trainers to multiengine bombers and fighters. Although they flew military missions, WASP members served as civilians and did not receive veteran status until 1977.

Life After the War

Following the disbandment of the WASP program in December 1944, Ramsey continued flying and working in aviation. In February 1946, she purchased a surplus P-38 for $1,250 from the government at Kingman, Arizona, becoming the first woman to privately own the aircraft. A contemporary Los Angeles Times article, preserved in a historical archive, documented Ramsey flying the former military aircraft from Kingman to Long Beach, California.

“It’s what I’ve been dreaming about,” Ramsey told the Los Angeles Times in February 1946. “It’s an exciting plane to handle.”

Ramsey continued flying the twin-engine aircraft for approximately two and a half years before selling it because of operating and maintenance expenses. Her aviation career is documented in the 2020 biography Taking Flight, written by Raquel Ramsey and Tricia Aurand. She was also inducted into the Women in Aviation International Pioneer Hall of Fame in 2026.

Other inductees included longtime National Business Aviation Association President and CEO Ed Bolen, who died Wednesday following a battle with cancer, just one day after the ceremony. Bolen had recently retired after more than 22 years leading the organization. His nephew accepted the honor on his behalf. The 2026 class also included experimental test pilot Thomas Carr, aviation marketing executive Al Higdon, Wichita’s first Black air traffic controller Harold Miller and Executive AirShare founder Robert Taylor. Aviation entrepreneur and pilot Clay Lacy received a separate lifetime achievement award.