WASP Museum Aircraft To Join AirVenture Warbirds Lineup

The National WASP WWII Museum in Sweetwater, Texas, will bring two World War II-era training aircraft to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026. The museum’s 1943 Vultee BT-13 Valiant and North American AT-6 Texan will be included in the warbirds lineup at Wittman Regional Airport during the July fly-in.

“As EAA AirVenture 2026 celebrates more than a century of American aviation innovation during our nation’s 250th anniversary, it is fitting that the WASP are recognized for their contributions beside the B-29 and other historic aircraft at the largest annual warbirds gathering in the world,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs. “The appearance of these aircraft on Boeing Plaza at Oshkosh highlights the museum’s ongoing mission to preserve living history through aviation.”

Both aircraft are tied to the training progression used by the Women Airforce Service Pilots at Avenger Field, where the National WASP WWII Museum is located. The BT-13 was used for basic training and the AT-6 represented a later stage of single-engine military flight training, including aerobatics, formation flying, navigation and instrument work. WASP pilots went on to fly a wide range of Army Air Forces aircraft on ferrying, cargo, target-towing and test-flight missions during the war, including bombers such as the B-25, B-17 and B-29.