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Laredo Youth Pilot Program Draws More Than 1,000 Applicants

Free aviation program expected about 50 applicants and could expand into local high schools.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Laredo Youth Pilot Program Draws More Than 1,000 Applicants
[Credit: Anthony DiChello | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A free youth aviation program in Laredo, Texas, significantly exceeded expectations by receiving over 1,000 applications, leading organizers to create multiple classes to accommodate the high demand.
  • The program offers free ground-school instruction and mentorship opportunities to students aged 12-18, covering essential aviation subjects like aerodynamics, weather, and aircraft systems.
  • Discussions are underway for a potential expansion, via the VMax initiative, to integrate aviation education into area high schools, possibly involving up to $5 million in federal funding for flight simulators and STEM-aligned coursework.
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A free youth aviation program in Laredo, Texas, has received more than 1,000 applications since launching in April, far exceeding the roughly 50 organizers initially expected. Program director and commercial pilot Victor Trevino told local station KGNS that the response led organizers to create multiple classes to accommodate more students.

Demand Exceeds Expectations

The program is open to students ages 12 to 18 and provides ground-school instruction at no cost. Students study subjects including aerodynamics, weather, aircraft systems, avionics and safety procedures. Organizers also planned mentorship opportunities through volunteer pilots when the program was announced earlier this year.

“This is about opportunity. This is about exposure,” Trevino told KGNS when the program was announced in March. “For kids to really reach their potential.”

Possible High School Expansion

Trevino said he has since discussed the program with a local congressman, who directed him toward an initiative called VMax that could expand aviation education into area high schools. According to KGNS, Trevino said as much as $5 million in federal funding could be involved. The proposed expansion would include flight simulators in participating schools and aviation coursework similar to other STEM programs.

“It’s not just for kids that are straight A students, it’s for kids that have a passion to become better,” Trevino told KGNS.

The program director also said parents have regularly attended sessions alongside students since the program began.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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