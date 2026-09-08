Aviation News

Longmont Revives Airport Landing Fee Discussion

Council has directed staff to develop new rates as Vance Brand faces pressure to increase airport revenue.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Longmont Revives Airport Landing Fees
[Credit: Ali _Cobanoglu | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Vance Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont, Colorado, is reconsidering landing fees and other charges to improve its financial sustainability, less than a year after a similar proposal was rejected.
  • A recent study found the airport's existing lease rates insufficient and recommended new revenue streams, including a landing fee (e.g., $2 per 1,000 pounds of landing weight), increased ground leases, and higher fuel flowage fees.
  • The Longmont City Council voted 4-3 to direct staff to develop a broader rates-and-charges schedule, acknowledging the airport fund's faster decline and the need for new revenue, though specific details like fee amounts are still pending.
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Landing fees are again under consideration at Vance Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont, Colorado, less than a year after the city council rejected a proposal to charge aircraft $5 per 1,000 pounds of landing weight. Following a new rates study, council voted 4-3 in July to direct staff to return with a broader rates-and-charges schedule aimed at improving the airport’s financial sustainability.

Revenue Options

The Bolton & Menk study found the airport’s existing lease rates slightly below those at comparable airports and concluded they were insufficient for long-term financial sustainability. Vance Brand is federally obligated to maintain a fee structure that makes the airport as self-sustaining as possible. Its current fee schedule includes ground leases and a 6-cent-per-gallon fuel flowage fee, but no landing fee.

The study modeled a charge of $2 per 1,000 pounds of landing weight. It estimated that fee would produce about $162,195 annually after collection costs if based aircraft were exempt, or roughly $237,690 if based aircraft were included. Bolton & Menk also recommended increases to ground leases and fuel flowage fees.

Landing Fees Reconsidered

“Phenomenal revenue generators” is how Bolton & Menk representative Paul Anslow described landing fees during the council meeting, according to Longmont Brief, though he also cautioned that they can be controversial and lead to lawsuits.

The council’s 4-3 vote came after city staff disclosed a spreadsheet error in the financial projections used in the study. The city’s budget manager said the corrected figures showed the airport fund declining faster than originally presented, but that the study’s revenue recommendations remained valid. No landing fee has been adopted, and the amount, exemptions and other details would require further council action.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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