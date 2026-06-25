Military Aviation Aviation News

MQ-28 Ghost Bat To Join Valiant Shield Exercise

The uncrewed aircraft will operate alongside crewed fighters during the multinational exercise.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
MQ-28 Ghost Bat To Join Valiant Shield Exercise
[Credit: Lt. Cmdr. Katherine Koenig U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Boeing Defence Australia MQ-28 Ghost Bat will participate in Exercise Valiant Shield 2026.
  • The biennial exercise will evaluate collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) operations and human-machine teaming alongside crewed fighter platforms.
  • The MQ-28 is expected to perform defensive and offensive counter-air missions, with critical decisions remaining under human oversight.
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Boeing Defence Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat is set to take part in Exercise Valiant Shield 2026, according to Pacific Air Forces. The production-representative test aircraft will operate during the biennial exercise in the Indo-Pacific, where U.S. and allied forces will evaluate collaborative combat aircraft operations alongside crewed fighter platforms.

“The future of airpower is a partnership between our greatest assets: our skilled warfighters and the technology that empowers them,” U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Pesich, Experimental Operations Unit collaborative combat aircraft detachment officer in charge, said. “By advancing human-machine teaming, we are increasing our power projection while building a more resilient, capable, and lethal joint force.”

During the exercise, the MQ-28 is expected to take part in defensive and offensive counter-air missions as the Air Force studies how semi-autonomous aircraft can support crewed platforms. Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) are designed to operate under human oversight, and the service said a human operator will remain involved in critical decisions.

Valiant Shield brings together multinational forces for training across air, land, sea and cyberspace mission areas.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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