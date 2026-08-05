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FAA Investigates Marine One Separation Near DCA

Flights continued at Reagan National during the presidential helicopter’s departure from Washington.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Reviews Possible Loss of Separation Involving Marine One
[Credit: The White House]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA is investigating a possible loss of required separation between Marine One, carrying President Donald Trump, and an Envoy Air regional jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
  • Although minimum separation may not have been maintained, the FAA stated the aircraft's flight paths were not converging and it "didn’t appear to be a dangerous close call."
  • This incident occurred despite new FAA procedures established after a fatal 2025 mid-air collision near DCA, which aimed to eliminate mixed helicopter and fixed-wing traffic while allowing essential helicopter operations with specified separation.
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The FAA is investigating a possible loss of required separation Tuesday between Marine One and an Envoy Air regional jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Flights at Reagan National had not been suspended before the presidential helicopter departed. President Donald Trump was aboard Marine One, and both aircraft completed their flights without further incident.

Aircraft Movements

Marine One departed the Ellipse near the White House at approximately 2:33 p.m. for Joint Base Andrews. Envoy Air Flight 3742, an Embraer E170 leaving for Pensacola, Florida, departed Reagan National at approximately 2:34 p.m. Sources told Reuters that the aircraft appeared not to maintain required separation minimums. Their flightpaths were not converging.

Republic Airways Flight 4700 was also inbound to Reagan National at the time. The Embraer E175 was approximately 3 miles from the airport when air traffic control instructed the crew to go around. The flight subsequently landed at 2:52 p.m.

FAA Investigation

“The FAA is investigating a safety incident involving Marine One, but it didn’t appear to be a dangerous close call and the aircraft weren’t apparently converging,” the agency said in a statement provided to Reuters.

Two sources told the news service that the FAA plans to convene a Safety Review Team to examine the occurrence.

The FAA established additional restrictions near DCA after the January 2025 collision between a regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The accident killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft.

The FAA subsequently established procedures intended to eliminate mixed helicopter and fixed-wing traffic near the airport. Essential helicopter operations, including presidential transport, remain permitted when specified separation from airplanes is maintained.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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