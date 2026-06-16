Aviation News

NASA X-59 Hits Planned Supersonic Test Conditions

Quiet supersonic demonstrator reaches Mach 1.4 and 55,000 feet ahead of planned community flights.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
NASA X-59 Hits Planned Supersonic Test Conditions
[Credit: NASA/Lori Losey]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • NASA's X-59 research aircraft reached its planned speed and altitude (Mach 1.4 and 55,000 feet) for future community overflight testing during a June 12 flight.
  • This milestone follows its first supersonic flight and is part of the Quesst mission, which aims to gather data on how communities respond to its reduced sonic signature.
  • The aircraft still has several months of performance, shock-sensing, and acoustic validation testing ahead before beginning its community overflight phase.
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NASA’s X-59 research aircraft has reached the speed and altitude planned for future community overflight testing, flying Mach 1.4 and climbing to 55,000 feet during a June 12 test flight. According to NASA, the flight was the first time the aircraft reached both conditions in the same mission.

The milestone follows the X-59’s first supersonic flight, which took place earlier in June at Mach 1.1. NASA said the aircraft still has several months of performance testing ahead before it begins the next phases of the Quesst mission. The program is built to gather data on how people on the ground respond to the aircraft’s reduced sonic signature during supersonic flight over U.S. communities.

The X-59 has been flying alongside a NASA F-15 research aircraft during early supersonic testing. NASA said the F-15 will later carry a shock-sensing probe to measure the X-59’s shock wave signature before the aircraft moves into acoustic validation testing. That phase will be used to measure the sound signature of the aircraft before the planned community overflights.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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