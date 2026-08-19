NTSB Releases New Video, Investigative Details From Fatal Philadelphia Learjet Accident

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a new batch of investigative material from its probe of the January 2025 Learjet 55 crash in Philadelphia, including surveillance videos capturing the aircraft before and during the accident.

The material was added to the NTSB’s public docket Tuesday, Aug. 18. The docket now contains 59 items, including operational, airworthiness and maintenance reports, along with videos, audio recordings and other investigative data.

Among the newly released videos are doorbell-camera and drive-thru footage showing the final seconds of the flight.

Additional surveillance footage shows the aircraft at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport, including video of the crew conducting its preflight and the airplane taxiing for departure.

The Learjet 55, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, departed Northeast Philadelphia Airport shortly after 6 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2025, carrying a pediatric patient, her mother and four crewmembers on a flight to Tijuana, Mexico. The aircraft was airborne for about 22 seconds before crashing near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Mall.

All six people aboard were killed, as were two people on the ground. At least 24 others were injured.

The docket also includes an operational factors factual report, accident flight risk assessment, pilot training and flight-time records, aircraft weight-and-balance information, airworthiness and maintenance reports, and a checklist page recovered from the wreckage. Investigators also released reports covering the cockpit voice recorder, enhanced ground proximity warning system, aircraft performance and FAA ADS-B data.

The NTSB has not yet determined what caused the crash. The newly released documents are factual investigative material and do not represent the agency’s final findings or probable cause.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the NTSB expected to address the cause and any contributing factors in its final report.