Aviation News

Remotely Piloted Caravan Flies at Albuquerque Sunport

FAA-backed demonstration tests autonomous cargo operations as part of a national aviation integration program.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Remotely Piloted Caravan Flies at Albuquerque Sunport
[Credit: Reliable Robotics]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Reliable Robotics and the City of Albuquerque Aviation Department conducted a demonstration flight of a remotely piloted Cessna 208B Caravan at Albuquerque International Sunport.
  • This flight tested autonomous cargo delivery operations as part of the Department of Transportation's Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).
  • The project aims to gather operational data for future FAA certification and regulatory requirements, with plans for autonomous cargo flights between Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Durango.
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Reliable Robotics and the City of Albuquerque Aviation Department conducted a demonstration flight of a remotely piloted Cessna 208B Caravan at Albuquerque International Sunport last week, according to an FAA announcement issued Monday. The flight tested autonomous cargo delivery operations under the Department of Transportation’s Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).

Regional Cargo Operations

The Albuquerque project is one of eight selected for the federal program, which includes testing autonomous aircraft, air taxis and other advanced aviation technologies. Under the city’s original proposal, Reliable’s subsidiary, Reliable Airlines, plans to operate autonomous cargo flights between Albuquerque and airports in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Durango, Colorado. The demonstration program is intended to provide operational data for future FAA certification and regulatory requirements.

“These demonstrations in Albuquerque help ensure we’re getting things done safely and efficiently,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in the agency’s announcement. “Every test flight provides critical data to help build a system that strengthens our nation’s infrastructure and connect communities.”

Autonomous Flight Testing

“Reliable’s work with the FAA and the City of Albuquerque is building the roadmap for integrating autonomy into high-density airspaces, clearing a major hurdle toward commercial operations,” said Robert Rose, CEO and co-founder of Reliable Robotics.

Reliable’s autonomy system is designed to manage taxi, takeoff, en route flight and landing under remote pilot supervision. The company previously completed an uncrewed Caravan flight in 2023 and conducted additional detect-and-avoid testing earlier this year.

The FAA did not specify whether a safety pilot was aboard during the latest demonstration or provide the flight’s duration. Additional test flights are planned in Albuquerque and at other participating locations through the end of the year.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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