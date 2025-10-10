Aviation News Company News LSA

Skyfly Axe SN001 Granted FAA Experimental Status

Move marks key step for U.S. testing of Skyfly’s Vertically Capable Aircraft and toward possible production and customer demonstrations as soon as 2026.

Matt Ryan
Skyfly Axe Oshkosh
[Credit: Skyfly]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Skyfly's Axe Vertically Capable Aircraft (VCA) received an FAA Experimental certificate, enabling piloted flight testing to commence in the United States.
  • The move to the U.S. leverages more stable weather conditions and strategically positions the Axe in its anticipated largest market for personal eVTOL/VCA aircraft, influenced by new FAA MOSAIC rules.
  • Skyfly plans to conduct verification flights this winter, with customer demonstrations for the two-seat aircraft, which offers a 100-mile electric range, scheduled to begin in early 2026.
Skyfly announced this week that its prototype Axe Vertically Capable Aircraft (VCA) has received an Experimental certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration, allowing it to begin piloted flight testing in the United States. 

The British company said moving testing to the U.S. will allow Skyfly to continue its development program through the winter months, taking advantage of more stable weather conditions. 

Skyfly said it plans to conduct verification flights this winter ahead of customer demonstrations beginning in early 2026. 

“Receiving FAA Experimental authorization is a major milestone for Skyfly,” said CEO Michael Thompson in a statement. “It allows us to move forward with piloted flight testing under the world’s most respected aviation regulator, while positioning the Axe at the heart of the U.S. market—the largest and most dynamic general aviation community in the world.” 

The company added that the United States is expected to be its largest market for personal eVTOL and VCA aircraft.

This is largely thanks to the FAA’s updated MOSAIC rules announced in July, which are expected to pave the way for eVTOL and VCA aircraft to be certified as Light Sport Aircraft for the first time. Sport Pilots and better will thus likely be able to fly aircraft like the Axe. 

The company said the two-seat aircraft offers a fully electric range of 100 miles—or 300 miles with a hybrid option—and features eight brushless motors for redundancy, a glide capability for enhanced safety, and what it said is an advanced Veronte 4x flight control system.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

