Garmin Expands Navigation Database Coverage To Africa

Garmin has expanded its aviation navigation database to include Africa, giving aircraft owners and operators using compatible Garmin avionics another option for keeping navigation data current on the continent.

Announced by Garmin on June 11, the Africa coverage includes more than 40 countries and provides en route and airspace data, airport information, frequencies and instrument procedures. Garmin Pilot users in Africa will also have access to additional VFR data in South Africa, including airport arrival and departure routes and visual reference points.

The company also introduced a Transatlantic OnePak annual subscription for aircraft equipped with compatible Garmin systems and operated in Africa, Europe and the Americas. The OnePak subscription starts at $999 and includes the Garmin Navigation Database and other compatible databases for avionics installed in a single aircraft, as well as an eligible Garmin portable device. A version including FliteCharts starts at $1,399. Standalone annual subscriptions for the Garmin Navigation Database for Africa start at $449, while single-month updates start at $149.