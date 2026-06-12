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Garmin Expands Navigation Database Coverage To Africa

The new Transatlantic OnePak covers compatible Garmin avionics in aircraft flying in Africa, Europe and the Americas.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Garmin Expands Navigation Database Coverage To Africa
[Credit: Garmin]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Garmin has expanded its aviation navigation database to include over 40 countries in Africa, providing comprehensive flight data such as en route, airspace, airport information, frequencies, and instrument procedures, with additional VFR data for South Africa in Garmin Pilot.
  • A new Transatlantic OnePak annual subscription has been introduced, starting at $999, bundling navigation and other compatible databases for aircraft operating across Africa, Europe, and the Americas.
  • Standalone annual subscriptions for the Garmin Navigation Database for Africa are available starting at $449, with single-month updates priced from $149.
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Garmin has expanded its aviation navigation database to include Africa, giving aircraft owners and operators using compatible Garmin avionics another option for keeping navigation data current on the continent.

Announced by Garmin on June 11, the Africa coverage includes more than 40 countries and provides en route and airspace data, airport information, frequencies and instrument procedures. Garmin Pilot users in Africa will also have access to additional VFR data in South Africa, including airport arrival and departure routes and visual reference points.

The company also introduced a Transatlantic OnePak annual subscription for aircraft equipped with compatible Garmin systems and operated in Africa, Europe and the Americas. The OnePak subscription starts at $999 and includes the Garmin Navigation Database and other compatible databases for avionics installed in a single aircraft, as well as an eligible Garmin portable device. A version including FliteCharts starts at $1,399. Standalone annual subscriptions for the Garmin Navigation Database for Africa start at $449, while single-month updates start at $149.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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