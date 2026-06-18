Taylor Flat Airstrip Reopens In Utah

Taylor Flat Airstrip (TF6) in northeastern Utah has reopened to pilots following a restoration effort led by the Recreational Aviation Foundation and Utah Back Country Pilots. The airstrip sits near the Green River and had been dormant for about 30 years before work began to return it to recreational aviation use.

The RAF said discussions to reopen the strip began in 2023 and involved the Bureau of Land Management, Daggett County and RAF Utah Liaison Wendy Lessig. The process included a right-of-way lease application and an environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act. The original 4,300-foot airstrip was shortened to 2,500 feet to avoid a sensitive environmental area, creating a displaced threshold on the east end of the runway.

“Thanks to Wendy taking action as the RAF Liaison, and her professional persistence following through the lengthy public review process, Taylor Flat Airstrip will reopen as another unique backcountry destination,” RAF President Bill McGlynn said.

The RAF and UBCP held a work party May 9, when 25 volunteers removed rocks from the runway, filled ditches, installed a new windsock pole and marked the runway corners, thresholds and restricted area. RAF Ambassador and UBCP board member John Clayton was the first pilot to land at the reopened airstrip the next morning, according to the RAF.