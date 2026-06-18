Aviation News

Taylor Flat Airstrip Reopens In Utah

RAF and Utah Back Country Pilots restored the dormant backcountry strip.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Taylor Flat Airstrip Reopens In Utah
First aircraft to land at Taylor Flat in 30 years. [Credit: RAF]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Taylor Flat Airstrip (TF6) in northeastern Utah has reopened for recreational aviation after approximately 30 years of dormancy.
  • The restoration was a collaborative effort led by the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) and Utah Back Country Pilots (UBCP), involving the Bureau of Land Management and Daggett County.
  • The project included a right-of-way lease and an environmental assessment, resulting in the airstrip being shortened from 4,300 to 2,500 feet to avoid a sensitive environmental area.
  • Volunteers conducted a work party to clear the runway, fill ditches, install a windsock, and mark the area before its official reopening.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Taylor Flat Airstrip (TF6) in northeastern Utah has reopened to pilots following a restoration effort led by the Recreational Aviation Foundation and Utah Back Country Pilots. The airstrip sits near the Green River and had been dormant for about 30 years before work began to return it to recreational aviation use.

The RAF said discussions to reopen the strip began in 2023 and involved the Bureau of Land Management, Daggett County and RAF Utah Liaison Wendy Lessig. The process included a right-of-way lease application and an environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act. The original 4,300-foot airstrip was shortened to 2,500 feet to avoid a sensitive environmental area, creating a displaced threshold on the east end of the runway.

“Thanks to Wendy taking action as the RAF Liaison, and her professional persistence following through the lengthy public review process, Taylor Flat Airstrip will reopen as another unique backcountry destination,” RAF President Bill McGlynn said.

The RAF and UBCP held a work party May 9, when 25 volunteers removed rocks from the runway, filled ditches, installed a new windsock pole and marked the runway corners, thresholds and restricted area. RAF Ambassador and UBCP board member John Clayton was the first pilot to land at the reopened airstrip the next morning, according to the RAF.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.