Controller Handles Two American Flights With Identical Call Signs

Two American Airlines flights operating under the same call sign ended up on the same radio frequency near Phoenix early Friday, requiring an air traffic controller to distinguish between the aircraft as one arrived from Chicago and the other departed Phoenix for Chicago. The FAA said required separation was maintained throughout the event.

Same Flight Number

Both aircraft were operating as American 2482. According to the Associated Press, the Chicago-to-Phoenix flight had been delayed by weather. American used another aircraft in Phoenix to operate the return trip on schedule, resulting in both aircraft flying simultaneously under the same flight number.

As the aircraft approached one another, the controller began identifying them as “American 2482 on the arrival” and “American 2482 on the departure.” The controller kept the arriving aircraft above the departing flight and limited the departing aircraft’s climb until the two had passed. The pilots also established visual contact before the aircraft crossed.

FAA Investigating

“I’ve been working air traffic for 25 years,” the controller said over the radio after the departing aircraft had cleared the area, according to the Associated Press. “I’ve never seen two aircraft pretty much merge with the same call sign. That’s pretty incredible.”

After the arriving pilot complimented the controller on his handling of the situation, the controller replied, “It could have been disastrous, but I’m glad it worked out.”

The FAA and American Airlines are investigating how the duplicate call signs occurred. American told CBS News that the situation resulted from the delayed inbound flight and the airline’s decision to use a different aircraft for the outbound leg. The airline said the pilots and controllers identified and addressed the issue while maintaining required separation, and both flights continued without further incident.