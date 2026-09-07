Aviation News

Volcanic Ash Shuts Seven Indonesian Airports

Ash from Anak Krakatau reached as high as 50,000 feet and disrupted nearly 3,000 flights.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Volcanic Ash Shuts Seven Indonesian Airports
[Credit: Lasse Johansson | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Seven Indonesian airports, including Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International, were closed due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau.
  • The closures significantly impacted air travel, affecting approximately 341,000 passengers and nearly 3,000 flights (canceled, delayed, or diverted).
  • Volcanic ash was detected at high altitudes (up to 50,000 feet) and spread across multiple regions, leading to extended airport closures for cleanup and monitoring.
  • Anak Krakatau remained active, with Indonesian officials warning of potential additional eruptions.
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Seven Indonesian airports remained closed Monday after volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau spread across the region over the weekend. The closures included Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and affected about 341,000 passengers through 2,961 canceled, delayed or diverted flights.

Indonesia’s meteorological agency BMKG said ash was detected as high as 20,000 feet east of the volcano and 50,000 feet to the west. The agency issued 18 SIGMETs after the eruption began late Friday. Ash reached portions of Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Lampung and surrounding airspace.

Authorities extended the airport closures while crews cleared runways, taxiways and aprons and monitored the movement of the ash. The volcano remained active Monday, and Indonesian officials said additional eruptions remained possible.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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