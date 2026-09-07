Volcanic Ash Shuts Seven Indonesian Airports

Seven Indonesian airports remained closed Monday after volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau spread across the region over the weekend. The closures included Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and affected about 341,000 passengers through 2,961 canceled, delayed or diverted flights.

Indonesia’s meteorological agency BMKG said ash was detected as high as 20,000 feet east of the volcano and 50,000 feet to the west. The agency issued 18 SIGMETs after the eruption began late Friday. Ash reached portions of Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Lampung and surrounding airspace.

Authorities extended the airport closures while crews cleared runways, taxiways and aprons and monitored the movement of the ash. The volcano remained active Monday, and Indonesian officials said additional eruptions remained possible.