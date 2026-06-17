Winnebago County Approves Hangar Expansion At Wittman Regional Airport

Winnebago County supervisors have approved a major long-term development plan at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, clearing the way for new hangar construction and expanded aviation infrastructure at the airport’s aviation park.

The decision authorizes a 50-year land lease with Arizona-based Volare Hangars for approximately 47 acres of county-owned land within Oshkosh Aviation Park. The developer is also moving forward with the purchase of roughly 30 acres of adjacent city-owned property, creating a combined development footprint spanning about 77 acres.

Under the plan, Volare Hangars intends to construct a mix of large and small hangar facilities. The larger structures are expected to target aviation businesses seeking expanded operational space at Oshkosh, while smaller units are aimed at addressing what local officials and developers describe as sustained demand for general aviation hangar storage.

The project is designed as a long-term buildout, with phased development expected over time as demand and airport activity support additional expansion. County officials and project partners say the goal is to strengthen the airport’s role as a regional aviation hub while maximizing use of underdeveloped land surrounding the field.

The project is expected to add significant hangar capacity in Oshkosh—home to one of the world’s busiest general aviation airports during major events such as EAA AirVenture.