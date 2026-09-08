Body Found in Search for Missing Bahamas Plane

One body has been recovered during the search for a Piper PA-34 carrying four members of a Florida family that disappeared Monday on a flight from the Bahamas to South Florida. NBC 6 reported Tuesday that the body was located by a relative participating in a civilian search organized by the family. The person has not been publicly identified.

The aircraft departed Great Harbour Cay before disappearing near Andros Island. According to a family statement, last known contact came at about 11:04 a.m. near the western side of the island. Bahamas police said air traffic control lost contact about 13 miles west of Andros. Occupants included pilot Mario Lamar Sr., 80; his wife, Lili Lamar, 79; and their grandchildren Sofia Sosa, 28, and Christian Sosa, 22. Lamar’s niece, Silvi Larrieu, told Local 10 her uncle had more than 40 years of flying experience.

“He always does this,” Larrieu told the station. “The weather seemed fine. My uncle maintained the plane in pristine condition. He was always on top of it. Anytime he was here in Miami, he would always be at the hangar working on his plane and ensuring it was up-to-date.”

Thunderstorms Near Andros

Weather in the region was unsettled around the time of the disappearance. A weather warning from the Bahamas Department of Meteorology said radar and satellite imagery at 11:48 a.m. showed moderate to heavy showers and embedded thunderstorms moving toward and across North and Central Andros and other warning areas.

The agency warned of strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, heavy rain, hail and possible waterspout or tornadic activity. Authorities have not said weather contributed to the disappearance.

Family Joins Search

Lamar’s son flew to Andros, obtained a boat and joined the search after weather hampered official efforts, according to the Miami Herald. A relative searching from a civilian boat later located the body, according to the family statement.

The Associated Press reported that Bahamian officials had requested U.S. Coast Guard assistance Monday afternoon and that the Coast Guard dispatched an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft. Bahamian police said poor weather later forced the aerial search to be suspended. Local 10 reported that the family also hired a private search-and-rescue team.

“We are devastated,” Larrieu said. “We’re still cautiously optimistic because we’re still searching and we want to bring them home, and we’re committed to bringing them home.”