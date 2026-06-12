Accidents/NTSB Aviation Law

N.J. Man Gets 6½ Years In Fatal Training Accident

Former flight instructor barred from aviation industry after 2022 accident that killed student pilot.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
N.J. Man Gets 6½ Years In Fatal Pennsylvania Training Accident
[Credit: NTSB]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Philip McPherson II was sentenced to 78 months in prison for a 2022 accident in Pennsylvania that killed a student pilot.
  • McPherson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, obstruction, and 40 counts of serving as an airman without a certificate.
  • He continued to fly and instruct, acting as pilot-in-command, despite having previously surrendered his commercial pilot certificate after earlier safety incidents and failing a reexamination.
  • In addition to prison, McPherson was sentenced to three years of supervised release, ordered to pay fines and restitution, and permanently barred from working in the aviation industry.
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Philip McPherson II, 37, of Riverside, New Jersey, has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for a 2022 Pennsylvania accident that killed a student pilot during a flight out of Queen City Airport in Allentown.

McPherson was also sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, a $4,300 special assessment and $19,530 in restitution. U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher further barred McPherson from working in the aviation industry.

McPherson pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, obstruction of an administrative proceeding and 40 counts of serving as an airman without a certificate.

McPherson was acting as pilot-in-command of a Piper PA-28-140 on Sept. 28, 2022, when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff, killing student pilot Keith Kozel of Easton, Pennsylvania.

McPherson continued flying and instructing after surrendering his commercial certificate following earlier safety incidents. Prosecutors said McPherson failed a 2021 reexamination, voluntarily surrendered his certificate and later allowed a temporary certificate to expire before the fatal flight. The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, the FAA and the Salisbury Township Police Department.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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