Aviation News Accidents/NTSB Military Aviation

Two Soldiers Killed In Fort Hood Apache Accident

AH-64E went down during a routine training flight near Salado, Texas, and sparked a grass fire.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Two Soldiers Killed In Fort Hood Apache Accident
[Credit: U.S. Army]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Two U.S. Army soldiers were killed when an AH-64E Apache helicopter crashed during a routine training flight near Salado, Texas, on Wednesday.
  • The crash sparked a grass fire that prompted the precautionary evacuation of several nearby homes.
  • Fort Hood's Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into the accident.
  • As of Thursday morning, the cause of the crash and the identities of the soldiers had not been released.
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Two U.S. Army soldiers were killed Wednesday when an AH-64E Apache based at Fort Hood went down during a routine training flight near Salado, Texas. Bell County authorities began receiving reports of the accident at about 1:34 p.m.

Fire Prompts Evacuations

The aircraft came down in a field, sparking a grass fire that prompted several nearby homes to be evacuated out of precaution. The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said no homes or other structures were struck in the accident.

“Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts,” said Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, acting commanding general 1st Cavalry Division, in an Army statement. Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information.”

Cause Under Investigation

Fort Hood’s Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into the accident. No cause had been announced as of Thursday morning.

The Army had not released the soldiers’ names. Fort Hood said their identities would be withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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