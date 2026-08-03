Bonanza Safety Group Targets Gear-Up Landings

The American Bonanza Society Air Safety Foundation launched its Put Your Gear Down campaign this month to reduce landing gear mishaps involving Beechcraft Bonanzas, Debonairs, Barons and Travel Airs. The owners group says a Beechcraft retractable experiences some type of gear mishap nearly every week, and rising repair costs mean more damaged airplanes are being written off.

Preserving the Fleet

“Gear-related accidents are the greatest single threat to the longevity of the ABS fleet,” foundation Executive Director Thomas P. Turner said. “The board resolved that a Put Your Gear Down campaign, if successful, may be the most important thing ABS Air Safety Foundation ever does to extend the life of Beech Bonanzas, Debonairs, Barons and Travel Airs.”

Turner said the campaign followed the foundation’s 2025 Manuel Maciel Prize, which awarded more than $500,000 to the first company to certify replacement ruddervator skins for V-tail Bonanzas. He has tracked Beechcraft accident trends for more than 35 years and said other piston retractables experience similar gear-mishap rates after fleet size is considered.

Pilot Habits and Maintenance

The campaign urges pilots to make gear-position checks part of every approach, confirm the gear is down and locked before landing and avoid moving flap or gear controls during the landing roll. It also emphasizes proper inspection, maintenance and rigging because mechanical collapses account for many events.

“We want to see an increased emphasis on landing gear operating discipline and, importantly, improved landing gear inspection and maintenance,” Turner said.

The foundation plans to track pilots who take the campaign pledge and compare future accident and insurance-claim trends. Turner said several other aircraft owners groups have expressed interest in joining the effort.

Pilots can send the pledge and related training certificates to their insurance agent to document their participation. The campaign does not promise an insurance discount, although organizers hope fewer claims will eventually improve rates and availability.