Guest Blog: Starbase Isn’t Isolated: It’s Reckless

By Rafael Sierra

On June 18, 2025, SpaceX’s Starship Ship 36 exploded during a static-fire test at Starbase near Boca Chica, Texas, around 11:00 p.m. The blast destroyed key ground infrastructure, shook homes across the region, and sparked fires that burned through the night. It wasn’t just another test—it was a major industrial failure with fallout that reached across the border.

Starbase is less than three miles from the Mexico–U.S. border and surrounded by sensitive ecosystems, working-class neighborhoods, and international waterways. The explosion’s shockwave and debris extended into Mexican territory. Aluminum fragments, tanks, and plastic panels marked with “SpaceX” have been found on Mexican beaches, including Playa Bagdad, where environmental groups are warning of harm to sea turtle nesting sites and coastal fisheries. On the U.S. side, towns like Port Isabel and Laguna Heights have reported damage and concerns, yet few safety protocols exist for either side.

This is not the first time. Starship tests have repeatedly ended in fireballs and debris showers. The problem isn’t just the risk—it’s the location. Starbase sits in one of the worst places imaginable for explosive testing. Close to homes, close to wildlife refuges, and close to another sovereign nation. There are virtually no other sites in the world where heavy-lift test launches happen this close to civilians and an international border.

SpaceX calls it innovation. In reality, it risks offloading. Every failure leaves behind wreckage for others to deal with. No cross-border consultation. No evacuation plans. No acknowledgment of environmental damage. When a private company can toss wreckage into another country and the FAA continues to look the other way, that’s not just a policy gap—it’s a failure of duty.

People in aviation understand risk, but we also understand responsibility. This isn’t a minor concern. It’s time for regulators to take a hard look at Starbase. If the risk footprint includes Mexican towns and American communities alike, then the current model is unacceptable.