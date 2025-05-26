FAA Preemptively Clears Airspace For SpaceX Launch

The FAA has expanded the “aircraft hazard area” for SpaceX’s ninth test launch of its Starship system in hopes of avoiding the air traffic scramble that resulted from the previous two failed launches. In January and March, Starship vehicles disintegrated over the Caribbean, diverting aircraft in flight and grounding others. For the next launch, which could happen as early as Tuesday, the agency has declared a 1600-nm hazard area stretching from the launch site in Starbase, Texas, to the Turks and Caicos. In the previous flights, the corridor was about half that size. The agency said the expansion was done because of the previous experience and because there’s a new element of risk with this launch.

For the first time, SpaceX will be using a refurbished Super Heavy booster rocket that had been used and recovered on the launch tower on one of the previous flights. The primary mission is to test a new heat shield on the Starship. The vehicle will splash down in the Indian Ocean if the flight goes as planned. The previous two tests ended before the shield could be used. It’s suspected fuel leaks caused by stronger than expected vibrations brought those vehicles down. Fuel lines have been rerouted and bigger propellant tanks installed. New control flaps have also been installed.

Approval for the launch was granted by the FAA late last week and the posting of warnings suggest the earliest launch time is the evening of May 27. SpaceX has been told to schedule the launches for “off-peak” hours for air travel and the FAA says flight delays of from 40 minutes to two hours are anticipated to accommodate the flight.