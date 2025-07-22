MOSAIC Looks Like It Might Work

This may go down as one of the most consequential AirVentures in history and the GA base that fills this airport for a week each year can take credit for that.

The announcement of the MOSAIC rule hugely expanding the size and scope of the LSA and Sport Pilot categories was widely anticipated but the FAA kept everyone in suspense about the fundamental spec that will define the design and use of light aircraft for the foreseeable future.

When the agency issued its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking 18 months ago, the stall speed limit, which is really what counts now for Light Sport, was set at 54 knots clean. That missed the inclusion of dozens of popular and practical legacy light aircraft that would function well in the MOSAIC framework. Most of the bigger Pipers and Cessnas would have been left out and any real progress in increasing the utility of aircraft for those with Sport Pilot certificates would have, well, stalled along with it.

Most of the industry seemed to agree that 58 knots was a practical compromise that would capture dozens of airframes while maintaining that margin of safety on which all these calculations are based. The final number was 59 and the advocates who have pushed this change for more than five years couldn’t be happier. The best estimate is that about 70 percent of the existing fleet of light aircraft are accessible to Sport Pilots.

That’s a beautiful thing in itself but with any luck it’s not the main impact. With the combination of more relaxed standards through the ASTM consensus process and the ability to innovate with all aspects of design, including the engines, forward thinking entrepreneurs have a blank canvas to create aircraft of all types that have meaningful capabilities that won’t be effectively throttled by the horribly onerous traditional certification process. We should be seeing new aircraft, including powered lift and helicopter designs, coming out in the next five years.

And as these spiffy new aircraft, with their modern panels and creature comforts begin to wash over the market, the hope is that prices will come down and more people will be able to get into aviation because of the reduced medical requirements and training regimes. The emphasis will always be on safety and the experience of the last 20 years with the current LSA/Sport Pilot standards has informed the limits set in this new rule and the expectation is that we’re ready for bigger, more capable aircraft flown by people who don’t want to fly jets.

The interesting thing to watch will be the reaction by traditional OEMs. They all gave LSA a try 20 years ago and they all dropped it. Cessna was the only legacy manufacturer that I can think of to get a clean-sheet design to market (remember the Skycatcher?) and it was such a dismal failure the company shredded its unsold inventory with an excavator about 15 years ago.

The OEMs, who have successfully used the punishing Part 23 certification regime as a shield against further competition, did not support the stall speed increase or much else about the new rule because it creates competition they quite naturally don’t want.

What will be interesting to see is if they can, or even want to, adapt to the new rules and turn up that innovation themselves. If there’s a market there, I can see the big guys getting interested in little airplanes again and maybe mixing it up with the dreamers who already had their designs ready for Tuesday’s announcement. We may be looking at a significant shift in the way we approach general aviation operations and the creation of a subset industry that has a set of rules that make room for success.

All in all, MOSAIC appears to be a meaningful next step toward applying technology for a revival in general aviation not experienced since the General Aviation Revitalization Act of 1994.