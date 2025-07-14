Without Video, We’ll Never Really Know

It is perhaps a sign of the times that while I do have direct experience with the type of switches that have become the center of investigation in the Air India Flight 171 crash, I have never actually touched one. I have moved them back and forth and successfully achieved the outcome that action is supposed to achieve and they’re one of those examples of simple engineering technology that just works.

In fact, those switches work so well that Honeywell pumps them out by the thousands for use in dozens of different aircraft types for the kinds of on/off duties that demand a high level of certainty when choosing that action. While they look like a regular toggle switch, they require the operator to lift the toggle against a moderately powerful spring to reach a detent that allows the toggle to be moved laterally to close or open the requisite contact.

The switch I moved was on the overhead panel of Bombardier Global 7500 and was part of the engine start procedure. I did this on the third floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center in a room that contained little more than the straight-back chair that I sat on in the middle of a meeting room. The only other objects in the room were a weird looking set of goggles connected to a laptop that generated a breathtaking 3-D environment of the Global’s flight deck. It faithfully replicated every switch, knob, handle and lever and its appropriate action as part of flight simulator manufacturer CAE’s virtual reality training device.

To move that switch I pinched the virtual image of the toggle between my pork chop fingers, pulled up and snapped it down into the new position in an action that seemed astonishingly normal. Of course the switches we’re talking about today are of the steel and plastic variety and they nestle under the thrust levers of a Boeing 787. I haven’t checked but I’d guess that even though they’re airliner parts they probably cost less than $100. Harbor Freight probably sells a knock-off pack of 10 for $8.99.

But now those switches are central to the loss of 260 lives, a $250 million airplane and an apartment block in Ahmedabad, India, and for wont of a slightly more advanced but equally numerous technology on that flight deck, we may never really, absolutely and for sure know what role, if any, they played in cutting off the fuel supply to those massive GE turbofans on the wings.

It is time to put video cameras that capture all pilot manipulations on the flight decks of all Part 21 airliners. That can be followed in stages by similarly equipping all other commercial passenger-carrying aircraft.

And the fact that such a common-sense action will be fought tooth and nail by just about everyone who owns, flies and fixes those aircraft is a source of constant amazement to me. It can’t just be cheapness. What is the underlying resistance to new ways of providing evidence that can answer fundamental questions about pilot actions? Are we really so afraid to take responsibility for those actions that we insist on having a way to get away with them?

Because there is no other explanation. Unions talk about privacy concerns. Since when was the flight deck, with its multitude of recorders, sensors and microphones ever considered private space? Airlines will moan about the cost, but if I can afford a decent action camera setup to capture my many foibles in lurching around in the 140, United, Delta and American can spring a few bucks for something similar.

If there ever was a case for a flight deck video suite, it’s the Air India crash. In seconds we would be able to determine who pulled the switches, if, indeed, someone did. All the Dreamliner and 777 pilots I’ve talked with were initially dead sure that human hands moved those switches, but even they acknowledge there might be some doubt about that now.

As with everything else it seems, those switches feed wires that end up at a computer, which has the final decision on whether the simple opening or closing of a circuit can proceed. That little box, strapped unceremoniously to the main fan housing of the massive engine, controls all things to do with the fuel, including its sudden absence, a handy feature if it’s on fire but a disaster a few seconds after the mains have air under them. A solder joint on that control unit is prone to cracking and airlines were advised to replace them in 2021.

This plane was said to be up to date on all those sorts of maintenance advisories, so I assume it was done. But the working theory heading around the airline blogs and forums is that it’s possible that a cracked solder joint interrupted the current from the switches under the Gs of rotation to stop the fuel flow long enough to shut down both engines. As far-fetched as it seems, it introduces enough doubt to lay waste to all the other depressing scenarios being bandied about and the arguments that flow from there. It raises a host of other questions and it places the cause of one of the worst airline crashes in history in the “probable” category rather than the certainty that would lead to much better prevention strategies.

Fifteen seconds of 4K video would remove all of that doubt and lay the foundations for the work needed to address the root cause of the fuel cutoff, whatever that might be. And the lack of that conclusive evidence will be a nagging itch that will never be satisfyingly scratched.

And for those who say we’ve built the safest mode of transportation ever conceived without videoing every pilot’s every move I say we can do better by taking that step.

Last year a Cessna 206 survey plane crashed in the Australian Outback and there were no witnesses. Hell, there was nothing but snakes and kangaroos as far as the eye could see. It took rescuers five hours to get to the scene, but the ever pragmatic Aussies said in the report a faster response wouldn’t have made any difference to the outcome. The pilot survived the crash and pulled himself out of the wreck but died a short time later.

The 206 had a SpiderTracks route tracker but no sensors or recorders of any other kind. The investigators inspected the wreck, made their measurements and filed a two-page report that said they had no idea what actually happened but it was probably an aerodynamic stall while the pilot maneuvered to line up for a grid.

By contrast, the Air India 171 investigation will cover hundreds of pages and include the most granular technical details about every aspect of those few seconds of flight using the most up-to-date technology ever conceived for this kind of work. But in the end, we won’t know any more about the cause than we do about the loss of that survey pilot in his 206 in the middle of the desert.