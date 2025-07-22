AirVenture 2025 Video: Nighthawk Flight Systems Guardian

California-based Nighthawk Flight Systems has been quietly developing a modular cockpit avionics system called Guardian. It has a high-res display available in 11.6-inch and 7-inch touchscreen configurations, realistic synthetic vision and a smart IO that can interface with a variety of existing aircraft systems, including third-party autopilots. The company said it will initially be available for Part 23 Class I/II aircraft in late 2025, with more applications to follow. For this video, Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano spent some time at the Nighthawk exhibit at AirVenture 2025 in Oshkosh for a demo.