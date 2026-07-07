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Picture of the Day: July 7, 2026

Biplanes at the annual AJBS 'Le Temps de Helice" Fete Aerienne held in Ferte-Alais, near Paris

Editorial Staff
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Picture of the Day
[Credit: Stephen Wolf]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The annual AJBS 'Le Temps de Helice" Fete Aerienne airshow recently took place in Ferte-Alais, near Paris, France.
  • The event showcased a wonderful array of biplanes, which Stephen Wolf suggests would be of interest to readers.
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“Thought your readers would like to see the wonderful array of biplanes, seen recently at the annual AJBS ‘Le Temps de Helice” Fete Aerienne held in Ferte-Alais, near Paris, France.” —Stephen Wolf

Editorial Staff

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