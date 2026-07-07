“Thought your readers would like to see the wonderful array of biplanes, seen recently at the annual AJBS ‘Le Temps de Helice” Fete Aerienne held in Ferte-Alais, near Paris, France.” —Stephen Wolf
Picture of the Day: July 7, 2026
Biplanes at the annual AJBS 'Le Temps de Helice" Fete Aerienne held in Ferte-Alais, near Paris
Key Takeaways:
- The annual AJBS 'Le Temps de Helice" Fete Aerienne airshow recently took place in Ferte-Alais, near Paris, France.
- The event showcased a wonderful array of biplanes, which Stephen Wolf suggests would be of interest to readers.
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