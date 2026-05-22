“Canadian wildfire smoke set the scene for a spectacular northern Vermont sunset over Mr. Mansfield. Taken from a Cessna 182 approaching KBTV from the East.” — Peter Steinerman
Picture of the Day: May 22, 2026
Canadian wildfire smoke sets the scene for a spectacular northern Vermont sunset.
Key Takeaways:
- A spectacular northern Vermont sunset over Mr. Mansfield was created and enhanced by Canadian wildfire smoke.
- The image was captured from a unique aerial perspective: a Cessna 182 aircraft approaching KBTV from the East.
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Replies: 1
Years ago on one of my cross country trips, i specifically asked them at flight services if the wildfires were an issue for VFR flights. They said no. Well, that was a lie. As well ad them never mentioning that the farmers were tilling their fields. Combine the 2 and the visibility was spotty at best. Smoke and dust combined upwards and had yours truly getting ready to put it down and fly another day.