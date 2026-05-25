New Jersey Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawks fly over a Memorial Day ceremony at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, held Thursday.
Picture of the Day: May 25, 2026
Key Takeaways:
- New Jersey Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawks conducted a flyover for a Memorial Day ceremony.
- The ceremony was held at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, on Thursday.
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New Jersey Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawks fly over a Memorial Day ceremony at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, held Thursday.
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