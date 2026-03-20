Video: 40 Years of the Piper Aviation Museum

As the Piper Aviation Museum marks four decades of preserving general aviation history, its next chapter is already taking shape. Museum President Ron Dremel reflects on the museum’s origins, its unique role in telling the story of Piper Aircraft, and the challenges of a growing collection that includes rare, one-of-a-kind aircraft.

From its beginnings as a traveling exhibit to its current home in Lock Haven, the birthplace of Piper, the museum is both honoring its legacy and planning a major expansion to accommodate the future. Watch the full conversation below for an inside look at how one of general aviation’s most important stories continues to evolve.