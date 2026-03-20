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Video: 40 Years of the Piper Aviation Museum

Inside the Piper Aviation Museum’s 40-year journey, and its ambitious plans for the future.

Editorial Staff
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Video: 40 Years of the Piper Aviation Museum
[Credit: AVweb via YouTube]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Piper Aviation Museum is celebrating its 40th anniversary, reflecting on its unique role in preserving Piper Aircraft and general aviation history.
  • President Ron Dremel highlights the museum's origins as a traveling exhibit and the challenges of managing its expanding collection of rare aircraft.
  • Located in Lock Haven, the birthplace of Piper, the museum is planning a major expansion to accommodate its future growth and continued preservation efforts.
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As the Piper Aviation Museum marks four decades of preserving general aviation history, its next chapter is already taking shape. Museum President Ron Dremel reflects on the museum’s origins, its unique role in telling the story of Piper Aircraft, and the challenges of a growing collection that includes rare, one-of-a-kind aircraft.

From its beginnings as a traveling exhibit to its current home in Lock Haven, the birthplace of Piper, the museum is both honoring its legacy and planning a major expansion to accommodate the future. Watch the full conversation below for an inside look at how one of general aviation’s most important stories continues to evolve.

Editorial Staff

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