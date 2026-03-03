Piper Aviation Museum Marks 40 Years With Planned Expansion

Aviation News

The new museum addition will increase aircraft display capacity and expand education programs.

[Credit: Piper Aviation Museum]
Key Takeaways:

  • The Piper Aviation Museum is reopening for its 40th season and has announced plans for a 9,600-square-foot expansion at its Lock Haven facility.
  • The expansion aims to address record visitor traffic and limited exhibit space, allowing for up to 14 additional aircraft and new interactive exhibits.
  • Museum officials view the project as a transformative opportunity to strengthen its role as an educational hub, community resource, and regional economic driver.
The Piper Aviation Museum will reopen its doors on Wednesday for its 40th season, alongside newly announced plans for a 9,600-square-foot expansion at its facility in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. The museum’s board of directors approved the addition to its home in the historic Piper Aircraft engineering building at William T. Piper Memorial Airport. Museum officials said the project is intended to address increased visitor traffic and limited exhibit space.

[Credit: Piper Aviation Museum]

Founded in 1986, the museum maintains aircraft displays, archival materials and exhibits highlighting the history of Piper Aircraft and its role in the region. According to the museum, attendance has reached record levels and the current 30,000-square-foot facility is at capacity. The expansion is expected to provide room for as many as 14 additional aircraft, including the museum’s recently acquired prototype PiperJet, and allow for new interactive exhibits and hands-on learning areas.

“The expansion represents far more than added exhibit space,” museum president Ron Dremel said. “It strengthens our role as an educational hub, community resource and regional economic driver. This is a transformative opportunity to preserve aviation history, inspire future generations and position the Piper Aviation Museum for decades of sustainable growth.”

Museum officials said the additional space is also expected to support expanded K–12 programming, internships and community events, as well as increase tourism in Lock Haven and Clinton County.

