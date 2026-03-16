Following the House defeat of the ROTOR Act, Sen. Ted Cruz said the Pentagon “blindsided” lawmakers with a statement he described as containing “significant misinformation” and “multiple factual inaccuracies,” while the Department of War said the Senate version of the bill could create “significant unresolved budgetary burdens and operational security risks affecting national defense activities.”

Poll: Pentagon vs. Cruz on ROTOR Act Were the Pentagon’s concerns about the ROTOR Act valid, or do you agree with Sen. Ted Cruz that the department’s objections were inaccurate or misleading? The Pentagon’s concerns about budget and operational security risks appear valid. Some concerns may be legitimate, but they should not block the safety provisions. The Pentagon’s objections appear overstated or misleading. The issue highlights the need for a revised compromise between Congress and the Defense Department. Unsure or “Other”

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