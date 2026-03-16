Following the House defeat of the ROTOR Act, Sen. Ted Cruz said the Pentagon “blindsided” lawmakers with a statement he described as containing “significant misinformation” and “multiple factual inaccuracies,” while the Department of War said the Senate version of the bill could create “significant unresolved budgetary burdens and operational security risks affecting national defense activities.”
Poll: Pentagon vs. Cruz on ROTOR Act
Was the Pentagon’s opposition justified, or was it “misinformation” as Cruz claims?
Key Takeaways:
- The ROTOR Act was defeated in the House.
- Senator Ted Cruz accused the Pentagon of "blindsiding" lawmakers with a statement on the ROTOR Act, claiming it contained "significant misinformation" and "multiple factual inaccuracies."
- The Department of War argued that the Senate's version of the ROTOR Act bill could create "significant unresolved budgetary burdens and operational security risks" for national defense.
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