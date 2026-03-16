Cruz: Pentagon ‘Blindsided’ Effort To Advance Rotor Act

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the Pentagon’s late opposition to legislation aimed at expanding cockpit traffic awareness technology through expanded ADS-B requirements caught lawmakers off guard leading up to the bill’s defeat in the House of Representatives. The measure, known as the Rotor Act, had previously passed the Senate unanimously and was intended to address collision risks highlighted by last year’s midair accident involving a U.S. Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet over the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., which killed 67 people.

Cruz Responds After House Vote

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle published Monday, Cruz said the Department of Defense issued its objections with little time for review before the House vote.

“The Pentagon blindsided us,” Cruz said, adding that the department’s statement included “significant misinformation” and “multiple factual inaccuracies.”

He told the Chronicle that lawmakers are continuing discussions with defense officials in an effort to address those concerns.

The Pentagon released a statement prior to the vote stating the legislation created “significant unresolved budgetary burdens and operational security risks affecting national defense activities.”

A Pentagon spokesperson referred to that earlier statement when asked by the Chronicle for a response to Cruz’s remarks and said the bill did not include several “mutually discussed updates.”

Continued Push For Mandate

Cruz said he plans to continue pursuing legislation requiring aircraft operating in certain airspace to install equipment capable of receiving ADS-B traffic data from nearby aircraft. The National Transportation Safety Board has recommended broader adoption of that capability for years.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said earlier this year that the agency had repeatedly issued the recommendation without it being adopted. Those recommendations “have been rejected, sidelined or just plain ignored,” Homendy said at the time.

Families And Industry Reaction

Cruz met with relatives of those killed in the Potomac River accident after the House vote. Doug Lane, who lost his wife and teenage son in the crash, said Cruz told families he planned to continue working on the issue.

“He just kind of gave us assurances he was going to keep fighting and he said to keep the faith and keep fighting and don’t let this discourage us,” Lane told the Chronicle.

Cruz said he remains in discussions with House Republicans, the White House and the Pentagon about potential next steps for the legislation.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re going to get it done,” Cruz said after a hearing at the U.S. Capitol last week.