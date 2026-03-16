Aviation News

Cruz: Pentagon ‘Blindsided’ Effort To Advance Rotor Act

Texas senator says discussions with defense officials continue following House defeat of air safety measure.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Cruz: Pentagon ‘Blindsided’ Effort To Advance Rotor Act
[Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany A. Chase]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Rotor Act, a bill intended to expand ADS-B requirements for enhanced cockpit traffic awareness following a deadly midair collision, failed in the House of Representatives after passing the Senate unanimously.
  • Sen. Ted Cruz stated that the Pentagon "blindsided" lawmakers with late opposition, citing "misinformation" and "factual inaccuracies" regarding budgetary burdens and operational security risks.
  • Cruz and families of accident victims are committed to continuing efforts to pass legislation that mandates broader ADS-B adoption, a safety measure long recommended by the NTSB.
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Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the Pentagon’s late opposition to legislation aimed at expanding cockpit traffic awareness technology through expanded ADS-B requirements caught lawmakers off guard leading up to the bill’s defeat in the House of Representatives. The measure, known as the Rotor Act, had previously passed the Senate unanimously and was intended to address collision risks highlighted by last year’s midair accident involving a U.S. Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet over the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., which killed 67 people.

Cruz Responds After House Vote

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle published Monday, Cruz said the Department of Defense issued its objections with little time for review before the House vote.

“The Pentagon blindsided us,” Cruz said, adding that the department’s statement included “significant misinformation” and “multiple factual inaccuracies.”

He told the Chronicle that lawmakers are continuing discussions with defense officials in an effort to address those concerns.

The Pentagon released a statement prior to the vote stating the legislation created “significant unresolved budgetary burdens and operational security risks affecting national defense activities.”

A Pentagon spokesperson referred to that earlier statement when asked by the Chronicle for a response to Cruz’s remarks and said the bill did not include several “mutually discussed updates.”

Continued Push For Mandate

Cruz said he plans to continue pursuing legislation requiring aircraft operating in certain airspace to install equipment capable of receiving ADS-B traffic data from nearby aircraft. The National Transportation Safety Board has recommended broader adoption of that capability for years.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said earlier this year that the agency had repeatedly issued the recommendation without it being adopted. Those recommendations “have been rejected, sidelined or just plain ignored,” Homendy said at the time.

Families And Industry Reaction

Cruz met with relatives of those killed in the Potomac River accident after the House vote. Doug Lane, who lost his wife and teenage son in the crash, said Cruz told families he planned to continue working on the issue.

“He just kind of gave us assurances he was going to keep fighting and he said to keep the faith and keep fighting and don’t let this discourage us,” Lane told the Chronicle.

Cruz said he remains in discussions with House Republicans, the White House and the Pentagon about potential next steps for the legislation.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re going to get it done,” Cruz said after a hearing at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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