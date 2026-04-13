Home/Polls & Quizzes/Poll: Sun ‘n Fun 2026 Polls & Quizzes Poll: Sun ‘n Fun 2026 Sun ’n Fun is here—how are you taking part this year? Editorial Staff Monday, April 13, 2026 at 04:15 PM ET Verified Edited By: Matt Ryan Question of The Week Sun ‘n Fun 2026 Sun ’n Fun starts Tuesday—how are you taking part this year? Flying in as a pilot/passenger Attending on the ground (no aircraft) Volunteering or working the event Following along remotely (news, social media, livestreams) Not keeping up with it this year LinkedInThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Share this story Editorial Staff
0 replies