Air Shows & Events Aviation News

NASA Announces MAX POWER Aerospace Expo at Kennedy

November event will combine an airshow, aerospace technology displays and public access to parts of Kennedy Space Center.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
NASA Announces MAX POWER Aerospace Expo at Kennedy
[Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • NASA announced "MAX POWER," a two-day aerospace expo and airshow scheduled for November 7-8 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, utilizing the former Shuttle Landing Facility.
  • The event will showcase NASA and military aircraft, technology exhibits, astronaut appearances, and flight demonstrations by groups like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
  • MAX POWER is structured into three separately ticketed experiences: an airshow, technology displays by UP.Summit, and access to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex with facility tours.
  • NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman hopes this event, estimated to attract over 50,000 visitors, will be the first of many such aerospace expos.
See a mistake? Contact us.

NASA on Friday announced MAX POWER, a two-day aerospace expo and airshow scheduled for Nov. 7-8 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The event will include NASA and military aircraft, technology exhibits, astronaut appearances and public access to the former Shuttle Landing Facility.

Airshow At The Shuttle Runway

“Certainly, the idea is that this event, Max Power, becomes the first of many,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said during Friday’s news conference.

Isaacman, who is also a pilot, also said he plans to participate in the airshow as well.

The flying portion will include NASA aircraft, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and demonstrations by multiple U.S. military branches. The airshow will operate from the Launch and Landing Facility, the former Shuttle Landing Facility now leased to Space Florida. Its 15,000-foot runway was originally constructed for returning space shuttles.

Three Separate Experiences

“We’ve been told it’s going to be one of the biggest air shows ever,” Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director Peter Cranis said during a July Tourism Development Council meeting.

The tourism office has estimated the event could attract more than 50,000 visitors from outside the area.

NASA has divided MAX POWER into three separately ticketed areas. Air Dot Show will operate the airshow, while UP.Summit will host displays focused on aircraft, drones, autonomous vehicles and other transportation technology.

The third area includes the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and behind-the-gates tours of facilities including the Vehicle Assembly Building, Apollo Saturn V Center and Gantry. Complimentary shuttle buses are planned between the three areas.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.