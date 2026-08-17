NASA Announces MAX POWER Aerospace Expo at Kennedy

NASA on Friday announced MAX POWER, a two-day aerospace expo and airshow scheduled for Nov. 7-8 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The event will include NASA and military aircraft, technology exhibits, astronaut appearances and public access to the former Shuttle Landing Facility.

Airshow At The Shuttle Runway

“Certainly, the idea is that this event, Max Power, becomes the first of many,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said during Friday’s news conference.

Isaacman, who is also a pilot, also said he plans to participate in the airshow as well.

The flying portion will include NASA aircraft, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and demonstrations by multiple U.S. military branches. The airshow will operate from the Launch and Landing Facility, the former Shuttle Landing Facility now leased to Space Florida. Its 15,000-foot runway was originally constructed for returning space shuttles.

Three Separate Experiences

“We’ve been told it’s going to be one of the biggest air shows ever,” Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director Peter Cranis said during a July Tourism Development Council meeting.

The tourism office has estimated the event could attract more than 50,000 visitors from outside the area.

NASA has divided MAX POWER into three separately ticketed areas. Air Dot Show will operate the airshow, while UP.Summit will host displays focused on aircraft, drones, autonomous vehicles and other transportation technology.

The third area includes the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and behind-the-gates tours of facilities including the Vehicle Assembly Building, Apollo Saturn V Center and Gantry. Complimentary shuttle buses are planned between the three areas.