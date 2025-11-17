Home/Polls & Quizzes/Poll: What Should Be Focus of Nov. 19 Aviation Senate Hearing? Polls & Quizzes Poll: What Should Be Focus of Nov. 19 Aviation Senate Hearing? Poll seeks your take on what lawmakers most need to focus on when aviation leaders testify about the shutdown’s effects on aviation later this week. icon_user_whiteongrey Editorial Staff Monday, November 17, 2025 at 02:43 PM Verified Edited By: Matt Ryan Question of The Week Poll: What should be focus of Nov. 19 hearing? What should be the top priority for the Nov. 19 Senate hearing on the shutdown’s impact to the National Airspace System? Evaluating hiring and training plans to ensure better staffing stability during future funding lapses. Evaluating operational impacts on airlines, GA, and manufacturers to guide sector-specific resilience planning. Modernization of National Airspace System to protect against over-reliance on optimal staffing Developing long-term funding protections to shield the aviation system from future political shutdowns in the first place. EmailThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Share this story Editorial Staff