Aviation News

FAA Lowers Controller Staffing Target

Agency says revised model, scheduling tools will be used to address workforce needs.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Lowers Controller Staffing Target
[Credit: Andy Dean Photography | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has released a revised air traffic controller workforce plan, lowering its full staffing target to 12,563 certified professional controllers, a decrease of approximately 2,000 from previous goals.
  • This reduction is attributed by the FAA to enhanced efficiency from forecast demand, external reviews, and the integration of new tools such as automated scheduling, expanded simulator training, and artificial intelligence.
  • Despite the reduced overall target, the FAA plans to maintain high annual hiring rates, aiming for 2,200 to 2,400 new controllers in fiscal years 2026-2028.
  • The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) stated it was not involved in the development of this new plan, contrasting with its collaboration on the prior staffing targets.
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The FAA released a revised air traffic controller workforce plan on Friday, setting a full staffing target of 12,563 certified professional controllers, representing a roughly 2,000 controller decrease from previous targets.

FAA says product of enhanced efficiency

The agency said the new controller staffing number is based on forecast demand and findings from the Transportation Research Board, which reviewed FAA staffing models and methodologies. According to the FAA, about 11,000 certified controllers were deployed across more than 300 facilities as of April, with another 4,000 controllers in the training pipeline.

The revised plan also calls for automated scheduling tools, a review of facility hours, expanded simulator-based training and additional use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to model National Airspace System performance ahead of operations.

“This forward-thinking plan delivers on President Donald J. Trump’s promise to provide the American flying public with a world-class air traffic control system, and that starts with highly trained, professional air traffic controllers,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. “We can’t continue to operate the same way and expect better results. We’re changing how we hire, train and schedule our controller workforce – and providing them with the state-of-the-art tools they need to succeed.”

Controller union says it was left out

This new target replaces a 14,633-controller target developed in 2023 by the FAA and National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) and later included in FAA workforce plans.

NATCA told FLYING that it was left out of the planning this time around.

“NATCA was not involved in the development of the 2026-2028 Air Traffic Controller Workforce Plan and is reviewing the document,” the union told FLYING.

The hiring targets in the plan remain 2,200 new controllers in fiscal 2026, 2,300 in fiscal 2027 and 2,400 in fiscal 2028. The FAA said in plan documentation it hired 2,028 controller trainees in fiscal 2025, its highest number since 2008.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 2

  1. FAA’s Bedford champions the mantra of doing more with less. His earlier quest to lower new entrant Pilot standards from 1500 hours to 1000 to grant regional airline relief telegraphed his downline intentions elsewhere. Until such time as more restrictive ATC capacity restrictions are implemented doing more with less will have unfortunate consequences.

  2. What they always fail to consider in these grand ideas is that even IF they implement more technology and somehow make the operations more efficient, traffic numbers increase.

    But my question is this: the last time I checked, they had around 11,000 controllers and they say around 4,000 in the training pipeline, yet they had over 43,000 employees. They had more employees at FAA headquarters than they had working traffic (something live 11,500 at HQ). That does not include the three Service Centers (formerly regions) and then 20 districts.

    Some of the 28,000 that aren’t controllers or trainees are involved in maintenance work of critical infrastructure, some in safety-related jobs, and some in administrative tasks that are important to any organization. But that comes nowhere near 28,000. Seems like we are looking for efficiency in the wrong place.

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