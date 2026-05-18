FAA Lowers Controller Staffing Target

The FAA released a revised air traffic controller workforce plan on Friday, setting a full staffing target of 12,563 certified professional controllers, representing a roughly 2,000 controller decrease from previous targets.

FAA says product of enhanced efficiency

The agency said the new controller staffing number is based on forecast demand and findings from the Transportation Research Board, which reviewed FAA staffing models and methodologies. According to the FAA, about 11,000 certified controllers were deployed across more than 300 facilities as of April, with another 4,000 controllers in the training pipeline.

The revised plan also calls for automated scheduling tools, a review of facility hours, expanded simulator-based training and additional use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to model National Airspace System performance ahead of operations.

“This forward-thinking plan delivers on President Donald J. Trump’s promise to provide the American flying public with a world-class air traffic control system, and that starts with highly trained, professional air traffic controllers,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. “We can’t continue to operate the same way and expect better results. We’re changing how we hire, train and schedule our controller workforce – and providing them with the state-of-the-art tools they need to succeed.”

Controller union says it was left out

This new target replaces a 14,633-controller target developed in 2023 by the FAA and National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) and later included in FAA workforce plans.

NATCA told FLYING that it was left out of the planning this time around.

“NATCA was not involved in the development of the 2026-2028 Air Traffic Controller Workforce Plan and is reviewing the document,” the union told FLYING.

The hiring targets in the plan remain 2,200 new controllers in fiscal 2026, 2,300 in fiscal 2027 and 2,400 in fiscal 2028. The FAA said in plan documentation it hired 2,028 controller trainees in fiscal 2025, its highest number since 2008.