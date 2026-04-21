Aero

AERO 2026 Opens With Record Exhibitor Count

Friedrichshafen show follows SUN ’n FUN and lists nearly 860 exhibitors from 50 nations.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
AERO 2026 Opens With Record Exhibitor Count
[Credit: AERO 2026]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • AERO Friedrichshafen, a four-day aviation show in Germany, opened with a record 860 exhibitors from 50 nations and its largest static display to date.
  • The event covers general aviation, business aviation, and air sports, showcasing a diverse range of aircraft from civilian drones and gliders to business jets.
  • Organizers reported an "overwhelming" industry response, underscoring the show's continued growth and development.
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AERO Friedrichshafen opens Wednesday in Germany with what show organizers say is a record number of exhibitors, about 860 companies from 50 nations, along with what they describe as the event’s largest static display to date. The four-day show runs through April 25 and covers general aviation, business aviation and air sports. It opens just days following SUN ’n FUN in Lakeland, Florida.

“The industry’s response to AERO 2026 has been overwhelming,” Tobias Bretzel, AERO show director at Fairnamic GmbH, said. “We are delighted with the record number of exhibitors and are working hard to ensure we meet the high expectations of both exhibitors and visitors.”

He said the show’s growth reflects continued development of the event through ongoing contact with exhibitors and attendees. The event is being held at Messe Friedrichshafen, where displays range from civilian drones and gliders to piston trainers, turboprops and business jets.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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