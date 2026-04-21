AERO 2026 Opens With Record Exhibitor Count

AERO Friedrichshafen opens Wednesday in Germany with what show organizers say is a record number of exhibitors, about 860 companies from 50 nations, along with what they describe as the event’s largest static display to date. The four-day show runs through April 25 and covers general aviation, business aviation and air sports. It opens just days following SUN ’n FUN in Lakeland, Florida.

“The industry’s response to AERO 2026 has been overwhelming,” Tobias Bretzel, AERO show director at Fairnamic GmbH, said. “We are delighted with the record number of exhibitors and are working hard to ensure we meet the high expectations of both exhibitors and visitors.”

He said the show’s growth reflects continued development of the event through ongoing contact with exhibitors and attendees. The event is being held at Messe Friedrichshafen, where displays range from civilian drones and gliders to piston trainers, turboprops and business jets.