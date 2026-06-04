Aviation News

Lufthansa 787 Suffers Nose Gear Collapse At Frankfurt

Several Lufthansa employees were injured in the incident; passengers had not yet boarded the Los Angeles-bound flight.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Lufthansa 787 Suffers Nose Gear Collapse At Frankfurt
[Credit: Ian Dewar Photography | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Lufthansa Boeing 787 Dreamliner suffered a nose gear collapse while parked at a gate at Frankfurt Airport.
  • The incident, which occurred when the nose landing gear unexpectedly retracted, injured several Lufthansa crew members and ground staff; no passengers were on board.
  • An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances of the collapse, which involved an aircraft scheduled to depart for Los Angeles.
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A Lufthansa Boeing 787 Dreamliner suffered a nose gear collapse while parked at a gate at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday, according to Germany’s Deutsche Welle.

“Several employees were injured and are currently receiving medical attention,” Lufthansa said in a statement.

According to a spokesperson, the aircraft’s nose landing gear “unexpectedly retracted.” Only Lufthansa crew members and ground staff were onboard at the time, and passengers had not yet boarded the flight, which was scheduled to depart for Los Angeles.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. local time in Germany. Lufthansa said technicians and support staff were at the scene and that an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway in cooperation with authorities.

Photos and video purportedly of the incident have begun circulating on most social media platforms, although authenticity of the images and videos has not yet been confirmed.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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