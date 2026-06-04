Lufthansa 787 Suffers Nose Gear Collapse At Frankfurt

A Lufthansa Boeing 787 Dreamliner suffered a nose gear collapse while parked at a gate at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday, according to Germany’s Deutsche Welle.

“Several employees were injured and are currently receiving medical attention,” Lufthansa said in a statement.

According to a spokesperson, the aircraft’s nose landing gear “unexpectedly retracted.” Only Lufthansa crew members and ground staff were onboard at the time, and passengers had not yet boarded the flight, which was scheduled to depart for Los Angeles.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. local time in Germany. Lufthansa said technicians and support staff were at the scene and that an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway in cooperation with authorities.

Photos and video purportedly of the incident have begun circulating on most social media platforms, although authenticity of the images and videos has not yet been confirmed.