National STOL Announces 2026 Competition Schedule

National STOL is kicking off its 2026 competition season this week, with eight short takeoff and landing events set to take place across the United States from April through October. Founded in 2020, the series is focused on aircraft performance in short-field takeoffs and landings (STOL) and includes multiple competition classes for pilots flying a range of aircraft. According to National STOL, the 2026 schedule will begin with Swamp STOL in Jennings, Louisiana, on April 10-11 and conclude with Lonestar STOL and the National Finals in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on Oct. 30-31.

Other stops on the 2026 calendar include Shippenville, Pennsylvania, for Appalachian Mountain STOL on May 8-9; St. Joseph, Missouri, for Pony Express STOL on May 29-30; Hartford, Wisconsin, for Sodbusters STOL on July 17-18; Pinedale, Wyoming, for Rocky Mountain STOL on Aug. 14-15; Creswell, Oregon, for Oregon STOL on Aug. 28-29; and Lebanon, Tennessee, for Music City STOL on Oct. 8-9. The addition of Creswell marks a new location on the series schedule for 2026.

National STOL said competitors in its events are scored on the combined distance required to take off and come to a stop, with winners determined by the shortest totals in their respective classes.

National STOL describes the series as a points-based competition in which pilots participate in multiple events during the season while competing for an annual championship. The organization said its events are intended to provide a controlled setting for pilots to demonstrate and refine short-field flying skills. Competition rules state that high-alpha takeoffs and abrupt maneuvers are prohibited, and they outline divisions ranging from rookie and exhibition classes to standard and unlimited competition categories.

National STOL said its events will be available both in person and through live broadcasts on its website and YouTube channel.