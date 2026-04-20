Smartflyer Receives Certifiable Battery Modules for SFX1

Switzerland-based hybrid-electric training aircraft developer Smartflyer said on Monday it has received its first batch of certifiable Adagio battery modules from H55 for its SFX1 program. The delivery supports the next phase of development for the company’s SFX1 demonstrator, allowing the program to move from component validation into system-level integration and testing.

The companies said the Adagio system has completed required certification testing. Integration work on the SFX1 will include validation of propulsion architecture, energy management and other systems ahead of a planned ground test campaign this summer. A first flight of the aircraft is targeted for the fall, as the program advances through its proof-of-concept phase.

“Receiving the first Adagio battery modules from H55 is a major milestone for Smartflyer and a key enabler for the next phase of our development program,” Smartflyer CEO Rolf Stuber said.

H55 CEO Rob Solomon added that the delivery “marks an important step in bringing H55’s certified battery and propulsion solutions into operational aircraft programs,” noting the collaboration is intended to support broader adoption of electric and hybrid-electric aviation technologies.