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Smartflyer Receives Certifiable Battery Modules for SFX1

Delivery moves toward ground testing and planned first flight later this year.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Smartflyer Receives First Certifiable Battery Modules for SFX1
[Credit: Smartflyer]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Smartflyer received its first certifiable Adagio battery modules from H55 for its SFX1 hybrid-electric training aircraft program.
  • This delivery is a major milestone, allowing the SFX1 program to advance from component validation to system-level integration and testing.
  • The Adagio battery system has completed certification testing, with ground tests planned for this summer and a first flight targeted for the fall.
  • The collaboration aims to support the broader adoption of electric and hybrid-electric aviation technologies.
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Switzerland-based hybrid-electric training aircraft developer Smartflyer said on Monday it has received its first batch of certifiable Adagio battery modules from H55 for its SFX1 program. The delivery supports the next phase of development for the company’s SFX1 demonstrator, allowing the program to move from component validation into system-level integration and testing.

The companies said the Adagio system has completed required certification testing. Integration work on the SFX1 will include validation of propulsion architecture, energy management and other systems ahead of a planned ground test campaign this summer. A first flight of the aircraft is targeted for the fall, as the program advances through its proof-of-concept phase.

“Receiving the first Adagio battery modules from H55 is a major milestone for Smartflyer and a key enabler for the next phase of our development program,” Smartflyer CEO Rolf Stuber said.

H55 CEO Rob Solomon added that the delivery “marks an important step in bringing H55’s certified battery and propulsion solutions into operational aircraft programs,” noting the collaboration is intended to support broader adoption of electric and hybrid-electric aviation technologies.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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