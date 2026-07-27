AirVenture 2026 Comes To A Close

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 concluded Sunday at Wittman Regional Airport after seven days of air shows, forums, workshops, aircraft displays and industry announcements. Final attendance and aircraft-operation figures were not immediately available.

MOSAIC Takes Effect

One of the week’s main regulatory milestones arrived Friday, when FAA aircraft-related changes under the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule took effect. The new items that went into effect last week expand the types of aircraft that may qualify as light-sport aircraft and permits manufacturers to begin producing new designs under accepted industry consensus standards.

Van’s Aircraft delivered an RV-12 to EAA lifetime member Tom Snow of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, on Saturday. EAA described the airplane as the first aircraft delivered under the next-generation light-sport framework. The delivery came one year after the FAA announced the MOSAIC final rule at AirVenture 2025.

Final Air Show And Departures

Sunday’s closing air show ran from 1 to 5 p.m. CDT. The lineup included the Royal Air Force Red Arrows, which made its first appearance at Oshkosh during the event. The team flew British-built Hawk T1 trainers as part of AirVenture’s commemoration of the United States’ 250th anniversary.

The FAA’s special Oshkosh flight procedures remain effective through noon CDT Monday as aircraft continue departing the area. The temporary tower at Fond du Lac County Airport closed Sunday afternoon, while departure restrictions and airport closure periods at Wittman continued into Monday morning. Next year’s AirVenture will return July 26 through Aug. 1, 2027.