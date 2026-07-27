AirVenture

AirVenture 2026 Comes To A Close

Week saw start of MOSAIC operations, first next-generation light-sport aircraft delivery and Red Arrows’ Oshkosh debut.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
AirVenture 2026 Comes To A Close
[Credit: Meg Godlewski]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 concluded after seven days of events, with next year's AirVenture scheduled for July 26-August 1, 2027.
  • The FAA's Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule took effect, expanding light-sport aircraft qualifications and permitting new designs under industry consensus standards.
  • Van's Aircraft delivered the first RV-12 under the new MOSAIC framework, marking the first aircraft delivered under the next-generation light-sport rules.
  • The closing air show featured the Royal Air Force Red Arrows, making their inaugural appearance at Oshkosh as part of the U.S.'s 250th anniversary commemoration.
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EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 concluded Sunday at Wittman Regional Airport after seven days of air shows, forums, workshops, aircraft displays and industry announcements. Final attendance and aircraft-operation figures were not immediately available.

MOSAIC Takes Effect

One of the week’s main regulatory milestones arrived Friday, when FAA aircraft-related changes under the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule took effect. The new items that went into effect last week expand the types of aircraft that may qualify as light-sport aircraft and permits manufacturers to begin producing new designs under accepted industry consensus standards.

Van’s Aircraft delivered an RV-12 to EAA lifetime member Tom Snow of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, on Saturday. EAA described the airplane as the first aircraft delivered under the next-generation light-sport framework. The delivery came one year after the FAA announced the MOSAIC final rule at AirVenture 2025.

Final Air Show And Departures

Sunday’s closing air show ran from 1 to 5 p.m. CDT. The lineup included the Royal Air Force Red Arrows, which made its first appearance at Oshkosh during the event. The team flew British-built Hawk T1 trainers as part of AirVenture’s commemoration of the United States’ 250th anniversary.

The FAA’s special Oshkosh flight procedures remain effective through noon CDT Monday as aircraft continue departing the area. The temporary tower at Fond du Lac County Airport closed Sunday afternoon, while departure restrictions and airport closure periods at Wittman continued into Monday morning. Next year’s AirVenture will return July 26 through Aug. 1, 2027.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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