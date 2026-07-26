First MOSAIC-Compliant RV-12 Delivered at AirVenture

Van’s Aircraft delivered an RV-12 built under the FAA’s new MOSAIC certification framework Saturday during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026. EAA described the delivery as the first for an aircraft produced under the expanded light-sport rules.

Bound for Flight Training

The aircraft went to EAA lifetime member Tom Snow of Signal Mountain, Tennessee. Snow plans to lease it to Crystal Air flight school in Chattanooga. EAA said the RV-12 can support instrument operations and could provide flight schools another option for updating their training fleets.

Van’s built the airplane at its Oregon facility under ASTM International consensus standards. Those standards support certification under the new Part 22 light-sport aircraft category.

Expanded Light-Sport Rules

MOSAIC expands the range of aircraft that may qualify for light-sport certification and increases the aircraft available to pilots operating under sport pilot privileges. The framework builds on the original sport pilot and light-sport aircraft rule introduced in 2004.

“When Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled the MOSAIC rules at Oshkosh in 2025, it heralded tremendous possibilities for light aircraft, flight training, and pilot certification,” EAA CEO and Chairman Jack J. Pelton said in the organization’s announcement. “This year’s AirVenture was the perfect place to bring that language into reality.”