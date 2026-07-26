AirVenture

EAA Honors Rep. Sam Graves With Freedom of Flight Award

The retiring Missouri lawmaker was recognized at AirVenture for his work on FAA policy and air traffic control modernization.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: House Official Portrait]
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Key Takeaways:

  • EAA presented its Freedom of Flight Award to retiring U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., at a congressional town hall during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
  • Graves was honored for his significant contributions to aviation policy, including securing $12.5 billion for air traffic control modernization and advancing the $105 billion FAA reauthorization law.
  • As chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and a general aviation pilot, Graves' legacy is recognized for promoting the "freedom to fly."
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EAA presented its Freedom of Flight Award to retiring U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., during a congressional town hall Saturday at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. EAA CEO and board chairman Jack Pelton made the presentation at Forum Stage 4.

Graves has represented Missouri’s 6th Congressional District since 2001 and has served as chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. EAA credited him with helping secure $12.5 billion for air traffic control modernization in 2025 and advancing the $105 billion FAA reauthorization law enacted in 2024.

“As a general aviation pilot and member, Sam knows firsthand the benefits and value of our community and our airports,” Pelton said during the presentation. “Our continued freedom to fly will serve as his legacy from the decades he has spent in Congress.”

EAA has presented the Freedom of Flight Award since 1986.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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