EAA Honors Rep. Sam Graves With Freedom of Flight Award

EAA presented its Freedom of Flight Award to retiring U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., during a congressional town hall Saturday at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. EAA CEO and board chairman Jack Pelton made the presentation at Forum Stage 4.

Graves has represented Missouri’s 6th Congressional District since 2001 and has served as chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. EAA credited him with helping secure $12.5 billion for air traffic control modernization in 2025 and advancing the $105 billion FAA reauthorization law enacted in 2024.

“As a general aviation pilot and member, Sam knows firsthand the benefits and value of our community and our airports,” Pelton said during the presentation. “Our continued freedom to fly will serve as his legacy from the decades he has spent in Congress.”

EAA has presented the Freedom of Flight Award since 1986.