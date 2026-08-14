One Week Wonder Returning to AirVenture in 2027

EAA’s One Week Wonder aircraft-building project will return to AirVenture Oshkosh in 2027, when attendees will help assemble a Zenith CH 750 Super Cruzer during the weeklong event. Construction is scheduled to begin July 26, the opening day of AirVenture, and EAA plans to complete the aircraft by Aug. 1.

Attendees Join the Build

“The One Week Wonder’s goal is to showcase the relative ease of building a kit aircraft — seeing is believing,” Charlie Becker, EAA’s director of chapters and Communities & Homebuilt Community Manager, said. “AirVenture attendees can participate in the activity and discover more about such concepts as weight-and-balance, propeller installation, and fuel flow tests. It also highlights EAA’s popular programs and support for aircraft builders.”

The project will begin from a standard Zenith kit, and visitors will be able to assist with airframe riveting and add their names to the builders’ log. Attendees will also have an opportunity to help choose the aircraft’s paint scheme.

EAA plans to complete an inspection and ground run before the end of AirVenture. The 2027 build will be the fourth One Week Wonder project since 2014; previous aircraft were completed at the event in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Aircraft Headed to Florida Flying Club

Zenith introduced the new CH 750 Super Cruzer variant at AirVenture 2026. The three-place design builds on the existing CH 750 family, which dates to 2008. It has a 1,900-pound design gross weight and an 800-pound useful load. Zenith designed the model to provide greater cross-country capability while reducing build time compared with earlier versions.

After AirVenture, the completed airplane will go to the Aspiring Aviators Aero Club in Winter Haven, Florida. The club plans to use it for flying and as an educational aircraft for students learning about operations, maintenance and flight.

AirVenture 2027 is scheduled for July 26 through Aug. 1 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.